A few storms will linger through the afternoon

The severe weather threat is over for South Mississippi. There will be a few more showers and storms this afternoon, but the rain won’t be nearly as widespread. The Tornado and Flood Watch have both been canceled.

A few more showers and storms may linger into the evening. but we’ll start to dry out. It will stay mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday is going to be very warm. We’ll be in the mid 80s in the afternoon. A few more showers and storms are possible, but they won’t be as widespread. A cold front moving in that evening will bring much cooler air. Thursday will be mild and sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

The coolest of the air will arrive by Friday and Saturday. Highs will struggle to get past 70. We’ll see lows in the mid to upper 40s.

