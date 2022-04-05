St. Jude Dream Home
Public forum introduces Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s superintendent candidates

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held a Pascagoula-Gautier Superintendent public forum Monday night.

The meeting introduced the last two finalists, Billy Ellzey, who currently is Kosciusko School District’s superintendent, and Christopher Williams, currently Ocean Springs School District’s assistant superintendent.

“This is a very exciting time,” Williams said. “I am looking forward to engaging with our community tonight and having some great conversation on how we can move the district forward, and to getting input from them to see what direction they like to see the district go.”

The two recipients were chosen last month by the school board. At the meeting, they got to introduce themselves and answer questions in front of an audience that included teachers, parents, administrators, and community members.

“What you are going to hear from me is going to be real,” Ellzey said. “I am just going to tell you where I am and how I feel. You are going to see that I have a passion for education. I have a passion for boys and girls and making sure they are learning, and I have a competitive side that I want to be the very best. Whatever we do, we want to be the best.”

One of the topics that kept getting brought up was English Language Learner students. Jackson County Chamber of Commerce CEO Paige Roberts said the Pascagoula-Gautier district serves a lot of ELL students compared to the districts both recipients are currently serving.

“Just because they do not know English right now does not mean that they have a deficiency somewhere else,” Ellzey said.

“All of those groups have to also show the same academic growth each year, and are we paying attention to those groups,” Williams said.

Another timely topic that was brought up was teachers’ pay.

“We do not want any of our staff to not have tools and resources they need to help our students to be the best that they can be,” Williams stated.

“It is important for us to work together to make sure that we are retaining our teachers that are the good teachers,” Ellzey said.

Other highlights of the meeting included diversity, school regulations, and questions about what makes them suitable for the role.

“You are going to know what is going on. We are going to make sure we are meeting the needs of diversity, meeting the needs of equity,” Ellzey stated.

“I was a high-fiver and I wanted to ensure that every student that walked off the bus and came into that building had what they needed to be successful,” Williams said.

The school board makes the ultimate decision, but they are taking stakeholders’ opinions into account.

The final decision will be made in the next two weeks.

