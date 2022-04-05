Family loses home, money after tornado hits Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Not much is left of Priscila Melgar’s home. After last week’s severe weather swept through Vancleave, her home was found split in half.

“When my husband saw it at first, he was in total shock and didn’t say anything except that all of our savings was gone,” Melgar said. “When he called me and told me that it had happened, I couldn’t do anything but break down and cry. It hurts us to see our home like that.”

The Melgars purchased the home in November 2020. After gutting it, the young couple used their entire savings to gradually rebuild it. Now weeks before their expected move-in date, they’re back to square one, with another round of storms expected Tuesday.

“When they say there will be storms, I always take it seriously, but it never happened to us,” Melgar said. “Now, I recommend everyone who hears tornado warnings and tornado watches to take it seriously because that could have been me or my family in there, and that could have gone really wrong, like really, really bad.”

A county inspector viewed the home Monday afternoon. He determined the family would have to tear down what was left before they can move forward.

“He told us the only thing we can leave up is the porch, and that’s it,” Melgar said. “Everything else has to go.”

Her friends have started a GoFundMe account, hoping to help her, her husband, and their two small children recover.

“There’s something here for us,” Melgar added. “I’ll just take it as God knew why.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.