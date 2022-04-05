St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Take a Look: Two daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL CO. PD, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE PD, ARIZONA VECCC)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodric Rama Collins, 34, was arrested on felony charges of shoplifting and eluding authorities.
Police: Man stole thousands from D’iberville store, ran when confronted
A domestic dispute at a home in Waveland erupted in gunfire, and led to a police chase into Bay...
Pass Christian man charged with shooting step-father, leading police on chase
Amy Leigh Morrelli, 43, of Tibbie, Ala., was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled...
Woman arrested for trying to bring weed into George County jail, authorities say
Mobile Home
Family loses home, money after tornado hits Jackson County
Traffic cones are already pre-positioned along Highway 90. At the end of the week, they will be...
Biloxi leaders prepare for Spring Break weekend

Latest News

Caught on camera: Thieves make off with vehicle and wedding dress in violent carjacking.
VIDEO: Robbers get away with car and wedding dress in violent carjacking
The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes
Kim Gilbert Wright, daughter of Jeanne Gilbert, speaks after the Indiana State announced the...
Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes