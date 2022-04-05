Another chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday morning

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Unfortunately, it’s another week that severe weather will impact South Mississippi. As of Tuesday morning, there have already been some severe storms through Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt. Some strong to severe storms are possible in the six coastal counties later this morning and into the early afternoon. Harrison, Stone, George, and Jackson Counties are under a Tornado Watch until 2 PM.

It has become very humid here in South Mississippi this morning. A large cluster of showers and storms is passing through the Pine Belt this morning, and there are more showers and storms in Central Louisiana. If these hold together and move far enough south, we could see a few strong to severe storms in South Mississippi. The timing of these storms has slowed down a little bit. The main complex will approach Pearl River County around 9-10 AM. If they move far enough south, they’ll continue to pass through around 2 PM. However, some forecast models keep the strongest storms north of us. This has become a tricky forecast.

If the strongest storms move into South Mississippi, our main threats will be straight line winds over 60 MPH and heavy rainfall. There is a low risk for spin-up tornadoes and hail, but it’s not zero. Many of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain in a short amount of time. Locally higher amounts are possible, too. There may be a few showers that linger in the late afternoon, but Tuesday evening looks drier.

