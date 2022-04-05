22-year-old charged with shooting juvenile in Pascagoula

St. Jude Dream Home
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A juvenile is recovering after police say he was shot by a 22-year-old man overnight Monday in Pascagoula.

The shooting happened at 1am in the 1300 block of Market Street, which is on the south side of the city. Authorities say they were called to the area about shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the young male suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Jerry Magee Jr., 22 of Gautier, turned himself in to the Pascagoula Police Department and is now charged with aggravated assault. He was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center and a $250,000 bond was set.

Anyone with details about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.

At the time this story was written, a mug shot was not available. We will update it if one becomes available.

