Steven Alker wins 2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic after dominant third round

By Blake Brannon
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - After two rounds of golf, two leaders emerged at the Rapiscan Systems Classic, Steven Alker of New Zealand and Bob Estes of Austin Texas.

Alker though truly started to separate himself on the back nine in the third round.

“All week. I had a nice run, I think I birdied 10 and 11 on Friday as well and didn’t finish it off. Yeah, I just, I don’t know. I guess I kind of got through -- the front nine there’s a couple holes you’ve got to be careful of and I just kind of freed it up on the back and it worked out nicely,” said Alker.

Alker birdied five of the last nine to break away from the pack and become the newest Rapiscan Systems Classic champion as shot 18 under par for the weekend.

“I felt my game was pretty good coming in, I got off to a bit of a slow start. Yesterday was amazing though,” he said. “I turned my putting around and it clicked. Started hitting the ball better. It’s always nice when the week keeps getting better and better and it got really better quick, so it was great.”

While every win at a major level is an amazing achievement, Alker says this one felt truly special for his second PGA tour champions win.

“Yeah, it’s huge, number two. I got one and it’s like, okay, how long is it going to be, you know,” said Alker. “Just keep working at it. So it’s happened pretty quick and, as I said, my game just got better as the week went on. And putting was great and everything here was great, just kind of fit my eye, a lot of tee shots fit my eye. So as I said, worked out well.”

Alker said he’s glad he found his game clicking at the right time and can’t wait to head back to the Coast and make another run at the title

