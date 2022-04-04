Police: Man stole thousands from D’iberville store, ran when confronted

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville police arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a big-box store.

Theodric Rama Collins, 34, was arrested on felony charges of shoplifting and eluding.

Police said on Thursday, Collins entered a Target store and left the store with over $3,000 worth of merchandise without paying.

The next day, police were alerted that Collins returned to the store. When the officer arrived, Collins sped away from the scene in a vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop him, which resulted in a pursuit that ended near exit 50 in Jackson County.

Police said Collins hit another vehicle and fled on foot with the vehicle still in gear. He was caught a short distance away by a state trooper who was in the area.

Collins is held at the Harrison County jail on a bond of $25,000 on the shoplifting charge and $50,000 for felony eluding. Collis is also wanted in Alabama for violation of probation, and he is held with no bond for this charge.

