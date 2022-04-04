St. Jude Dream Home
Picayune Street Festival brings thousands of people

Board of Directors President Norman Howell said they expanded the festival because there were more vendors this time around.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -Picayune Main Street hosted its 55th semi-annual Picayune Street Festival in downtown, and thousands of people attended.

The festival is held twice a year and has more than 400 vendors and even more attendees. Board of Directors President Norman Howell said they expanded the festival because there were more vendors this time around. Along with the vendors, this was one of the biggest gatherings they’ve had.

“Thousands. I would say we had 10,000. Anywhere from 15 to 20 probably this week. We had a really good weekend,” Howell said.

There was art, crafts, live music, and tons of food to choose from. Picayune Main Street charged vendors a fee, which is being used towards improving the downtown.

“The light post here. The decorative lights. We got a few good things in the mail that we like to see done. Possibly outdoor wireless speakers for music in downtown,” he explained.

Suzannah Davis, the owner of Dragonflies concrete statues, said she never imagined she would be selling statues in the festival before she took over the business from Dayleen Neil years ago.

“Mrs. Dayleen Neil has been there for 20 years. She is here, she helps us all the time,” Davis said.

There were many unique vendors this year. Hello Beautiful Bomb Party sells surprise jewelry. Customers do not know what they buy until they open it.

The Billingslea family attended the parade. They took the trip down from Jackson. Since 2018, they have been selling their homemade hot sauce. Ida Billingslea came up with the idea after her family suggested she should sell her hot sauce.

“There’s barbecue sauce, A steak sauce. A hot sauce. You can roll with it. Marinate with it. Grill with it. Eat this with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However you like. The only thing it is not good with is Ice cream,” Jarod Billingslea said.

If you missed the event, you can attend the next one on the first weekend of November.

