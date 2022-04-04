Happening Saturday: Ingalls 5K on the Causeway

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The weather should be beautiful for Saturday’s Ingalls 5K on the Causeway. It’s the 10th annual event, and is back in person for 2022!

The event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics Mississippi, and you must register ahead of time to take part.

Register online and learn more about the event at https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/ingalls5k/

The race starts on Singing River Island in Pascagoula, and crosses over the causeway overlooking Ingalls Shipbuilding. It’s a certified 5K fast and flat course, followed by the Fun Run for Kids.

The warm-up and welcome starts at 7:30am, the 5K begins at 8am.

