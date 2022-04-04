Showers and storms start early Tuesday

We are going to see the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this evening. Temps will hold in the mid 60s overnight, and the humidity will continue to climb.

A strong line of thunderstorms will approach South Mississippi from the northwest early on Tuesday. Our time period for seeing these widespread showers and storms is from 7 AM through 2 PM. There is a risk for severe weather, with strong straight line winds and heavy rain as our main threats. The risk for spin-up tornadoes and hail is low. Many areas will pick up 1-3″ of rain, but locally higher amounts are possible. The afternoon look quieter, but a few showers may still linger. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moving in Wednesday may bring a few showers and storms. Much cooler air will arrive by Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We may struggle to get to 70 by Friday afternoon.

