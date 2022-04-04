St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Showers and storms start early Tuesday

Alert Day for Tuesday with the threat for strong to severe storms
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are going to see the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this evening. Temps will hold in the mid 60s overnight, and the humidity will continue to climb.

A strong line of thunderstorms will approach South Mississippi from the northwest early on Tuesday. Our time period for seeing these widespread showers and storms is from 7 AM through 2 PM. There is a risk for severe weather, with strong straight line winds and heavy rain as our main threats. The risk for spin-up tornadoes and hail is low. Many areas will pick up 1-3″ of rain, but locally higher amounts are possible. The afternoon look quieter, but a few showers may still linger. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moving in Wednesday may bring a few showers and storms. Much cooler air will arrive by Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We may struggle to get to 70 by Friday afternoon.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton, pictured...
Two people arrested after Gulfport shooting
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting
Theodric Rama Collins, 34, was arrested on felony charges of shoplifting and eluding authorities.
Police: Man stole thousands from D’iberville store, ran when confronted
A domestic dispute at a home in Waveland erupted in gunfire, and led to a police chase into Bay...
Pass Christian man charged with shooting step-father, leading police on chase
George Ruiz, center, guides volunteers and family members of Dorothy Jean Burks before...
Search continues for 75-year-old Gulfport woman, missing since March 23

Latest News

SPC Outlook for Tuesday, April 5
Another chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday morning
Mobile Home
Family loses home, money after tornado hits Jackson County
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Beautiful today. Showers and storms likely on Tuesday morning.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast