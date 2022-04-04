Coast celebrates Coastal Mississippi Attraction & Museum Month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The backbone of Coast tourism is getting its own month.

This is the first weekend of the inaugural Coastal Mississippi Attraction & Museum Month, taking place throughout the month of April.

With that comes some exclusive discounts, deals and admission savings.

Operators and visitors alike are all in for the celebration.

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is among those museums and attractions to benefit from the new marking push by the Coast tourism agency.

“Museums are our catalyst for the community,” said Erica Moore, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center director of finance and grants. “We really need the support of the city and the tourism here to bring in even more people so we can help kids all over.”

Kids like those of Keke Bridges of Gulfport.

“Lynn Meadows teaches them about the environment,” Bridges said. “They have chances to experiment, practice being a career person - space ships, grocery stores. They love it, so it’s like a good experience for your kids.”

Just like the experience at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum.

Operators are particularly excited to have the marketing support as they are still making up lost ground from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great that they are putting us down as museum month because right now, we know that 62% of our guests that come here are coming and are marketable, meaning they come looking for things to do here in addition to what brought them initially,” said Cynthia Minton-Walker of the model railroad museum.

The support could bring more visitors in from beyond state borders, like Kevin Lasater and his family from Mobile.

“There’s a lot of detail in what for the kids as well as detail as far as history,” he said. “And that’s one thing I like. I think our society doesn’t put a lot into history, like what I grew up on. So, museums are great.”

Minton-Walker added, “We really want the world to see what this Coast is made of and we want the whole country to put us on their list when they’re saying, ‘Where will we be able to visit?’ This kind of activity and this kind of marketing can help us all see those guests come to visit.”

Incidentally, the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum is planning a huge expansion.

By the summer of 2023, the museum plans a nearly $10 million project to include exhibits focusing on education for children.

The museum physically will grow from 4,000 square feet to 56,000 square feet.

