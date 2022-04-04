St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Biloxi leaders prepare for Spring Break weekend

About 60,000 vehicles travel along Highway 90 each day, according to officials, but they are expecting double that this weekend.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi is preparing for a busy Spring Break weekend.

“For us here in Biloxi, Spring Break is traditionally a traffic event,” public affairs manager Vincent Creel said. “In other words, the biggest burden has been on Highway 90.”

Traffic cones are already pre-positioned along the coastal roadway.

At the end of the week, the cones will be moved into the middle of the highway, limiting traffic to one lane both ways.

The purpose is to save one open lane for first responders.

“We put the cones down to make sure if there was an emergency, we could get from the west end to the east end and vice versa for medical calls primarily, but for any call,” he said.

The block party here follows a crime-ridden Spring Break weekend in Panama City Beach that made national news.

Local authorities said 75 guns were confiscated and 161 people were arrested. 78 of those people were vacationing from our neighboring state, Alabama.

Creel said they’re aiming to keep everyone safe heading into Saturday.

“It’s gonna be all-hands-on-deck for our police department,” he said. “The great thing about the police department is they’re used to dealing with big crowds, whether it’s Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Cruisin’ the Coast or Spring Break. And so, we want people to have a good time whenever they come here. The police want them to have a good time, but let’s just make sure that we keep traffic moving and that we are respectful of everybody and their property.”

According to Creel, about 60,000 vehicles travel along Highway 90 each day, but they are expecting double that this weekend.

A major concert is happening at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday in conjunction with Spring Break.

Mohead Mike and Fredo Bang will take the stage at 3 p.m.

City leaders mailed out a newsletter to all residents with details (below) regarding the weekend traffic plan on page eight.

The City of Biloxi
The City of Biloxi(WLOX)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton, pictured...
Two people arrested after Gulfport shooting
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting
Theodric Rama Collins, 34, was arrested on felony charges of shoplifting and eluding authorities.
Police: Man stole thousands from D’iberville store, ran when confronted
A domestic dispute at a home in Waveland erupted in gunfire, and led to a police chase into Bay...
Pass Christian man charged with shooting step-father, leading police on chase
George Ruiz, center, guides volunteers and family members of Dorothy Jean Burks before...
Search continues for 75-year-old Gulfport woman, missing since March 23

Latest News

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers have heard the comments they...
MHP cracks down on I-10 speeders, reckless drivers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Multiple crossings blocked after vehicle-train collision
According to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol, it happened near mile marker eight...
Both westbound lanes blocked on I-10 after crash near Louisiana state line
Drivers are being warned to avoid Highway 11 near River Road in Pearl River County after a semi...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 11 in PRC closed after semi overturns