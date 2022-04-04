Biloxi leaders prepare for Spring Break weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi is preparing for a busy Spring Break weekend.

“For us here in Biloxi, Spring Break is traditionally a traffic event,” public affairs manager Vincent Creel said. “In other words, the biggest burden has been on Highway 90.”

Traffic cones are already pre-positioned along the coastal roadway.

At the end of the week, the cones will be moved into the middle of the highway, limiting traffic to one lane both ways.

The purpose is to save one open lane for first responders.

“We put the cones down to make sure if there was an emergency, we could get from the west end to the east end and vice versa for medical calls primarily, but for any call,” he said.

The block party here follows a crime-ridden Spring Break weekend in Panama City Beach that made national news.

Local authorities said 75 guns were confiscated and 161 people were arrested. 78 of those people were vacationing from our neighboring state, Alabama.

Creel said they’re aiming to keep everyone safe heading into Saturday.

“It’s gonna be all-hands-on-deck for our police department,” he said. “The great thing about the police department is they’re used to dealing with big crowds, whether it’s Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Cruisin’ the Coast or Spring Break. And so, we want people to have a good time whenever they come here. The police want them to have a good time, but let’s just make sure that we keep traffic moving and that we are respectful of everybody and their property.”

According to Creel, about 60,000 vehicles travel along Highway 90 each day, but they are expecting double that this weekend.

A major concert is happening at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday in conjunction with Spring Break.

Mohead Mike and Fredo Bang will take the stage at 3 p.m.

City leaders mailed out a newsletter to all residents with details (below) regarding the weekend traffic plan on page eight.

