Another chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday morning

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Unfortunately, it’s another week where we could see some severe weather in South Mississippi. Our next system is expected to bring widespread showers and storms through Tuesday morning, and some of these storms could be strong to severe. While this system doesn’t look quite as organized as what we had at the end of March, you’ll want to pay close attention to the weather Tuesday morning.

SPC Outlook for Tuesday, April 5 (WLOX)

A warm front moving north on Monday night will place plenty of moisture over South Mississippi. A big cluster of showers and storms originating from Texas and Oklahoma will move eastward through Louisiana on Monday night. By Tuesday morning, this system will approach South Mississippi. A few showers and storms may develop ahead of the main cluster, but the main system should approach Pearl River County by 7-9 AM. These storms will continue eastward through the rest of South Mississippi through 1 PM.

Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Morning (WLOX)

If these storms remain strong to severe, our main threats will be straight line winds over 60 MPH and heavy rainfall. There is a low risk for spin-up tornadoes and hail, but it’s not zero. Many of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain in a short amount of time. Locally higher amounts are possible, too. There may be a few showers that linger in the afternoon, but Tuesday evening looks drier.

There is also a slight (2) risk for severe weather on Wednesday as a frontal system is expected to pass through South Mississippi Wednesday evening.

SPC Day 3 (WLOX)

