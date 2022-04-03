WLOX wins Station of the Year, 9 first-place awards from Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is proud to announce that it brought home nine first-place awards and was named the 2022 Station of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

In addition to the nine first-place awards, WLOX and its staff won 10 second-place awards and six third-place awards.

Several WLOX staff members attended the MAB 2021 Excellence in Broadcasting awards banquet Saturday in Jackson where the awards were presented.

WLOX News Now was named Mississippi's best newscast. The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters also recognized Hugh Keeton, Alison Spann, our weather coverage during breaking weather situations, our sports team during the high school football season and our digital team as the best in this state at what we do. (WLOX)

WLOX placed in the following categories:

Breaking Weather: Team, 1st place - Hurricane Ida Coverage

Continuing Coverage: Team, 1st place - Remembering Lt. Michael Boutte; Team, 2nd place - COVID-19

General News: 1st place, Alison Spann - Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine; 3rd place, Hugh Keeton - ‘Wrong place, wrong time’: Siblings remember murdered Jackson County 19-year-old

Sports Football Program: 1st place, Michael Dugan and Blake Brannon - Friday Night Football Showdown

Investigation: 1st place, Alison Spann - Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene, 2nd place, Inside the ER; 3rd place, What’s next for Hwy. 26

Multimedia: 1st place, Alison Spann and Lindsay Knowles - Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene; 2nd place, Lindsay Knowles - ‘This is his lifelong love’: Cruisers wanted to drive past home of dying 94-year-old car enthusiast

Best Newscast: 1st place, Midday Newscast

Best Reporter: 1st place - Hugh Keeton, 2nd place - Jasmine Lotts

News Anchor: 1st place - Alison Spann, 2nd place - Hugh Keeton

Breaking News: 2nd place - Highway 26 Road Collapse, 3rd place - Long Beach Storm Damage

Special Report: 2nd place - Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence, 3rd place - Mississippi Tests

Sports Story: 2nd place, Blake Brannon - Sarah Thomas’s journey to the NFL

Best Sports Anchor: 2nd place - Blake Brannon

Best Weather Anchor: 2nd place - Eric Jeansonne, 3rd place - Wesley Williams

Commercial over :30 seconds: 2nd place - Allen Beverages

Commercial Campaign: 3rd place - Coast Mayors

Station Promo: 2nd Place

Created on November 28th, 1941, the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters is one of the nation’s leading state broadcast associations. With 100% of Mississippi TV stations, and 85% of Mississippi radio stations as members, the MAB represents the Mississippi broadcast industry in Washington and at the state and local levels.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.