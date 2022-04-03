WLOX wins Station of the Year, 9 first-place awards from Mississippi Association of Broadcasters
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is proud to announce that it brought home nine first-place awards and was named the 2022 Station of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.
In addition to the nine first-place awards, WLOX and its staff won 10 second-place awards and six third-place awards.
Several WLOX staff members attended the MAB 2021 Excellence in Broadcasting awards banquet Saturday in Jackson where the awards were presented.
WLOX placed in the following categories:
Breaking Weather: Team, 1st place - Hurricane Ida Coverage
Continuing Coverage: Team, 1st place - Remembering Lt. Michael Boutte; Team, 2nd place - COVID-19
General News: 1st place, Alison Spann - Teen who survived deadly Highway 26 crash recalls terrifying moments trapped in ravine; 3rd place, Hugh Keeton - ‘Wrong place, wrong time’: Siblings remember murdered Jackson County 19-year-old
Sports Football Program: 1st place, Michael Dugan and Blake Brannon - Friday Night Football Showdown
Investigation: 1st place, Alison Spann - Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene, 2nd place, Inside the ER; 3rd place, What’s next for Hwy. 26
Multimedia: 1st place, Alison Spann and Lindsay Knowles - Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene; 2nd place, Lindsay Knowles - ‘This is his lifelong love’: Cruisers wanted to drive past home of dying 94-year-old car enthusiast
Best Newscast: 1st place, Midday Newscast
Best Reporter: 1st place - Hugh Keeton, 2nd place - Jasmine Lotts
News Anchor: 1st place - Alison Spann, 2nd place - Hugh Keeton
Breaking News: 2nd place - Highway 26 Road Collapse, 3rd place - Long Beach Storm Damage
Special Report: 2nd place - Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence, 3rd place - Mississippi Tests
Sports Story: 2nd place, Blake Brannon - Sarah Thomas’s journey to the NFL
Best Sports Anchor: 2nd place - Blake Brannon
Best Weather Anchor: 2nd place - Eric Jeansonne, 3rd place - Wesley Williams
Commercial over :30 seconds: 2nd place - Allen Beverages
Commercial Campaign: 3rd place - Coast Mayors
Station Promo: 2nd Place
Created on November 28th, 1941, the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters is one of the nation’s leading state broadcast associations. With 100% of Mississippi TV stations, and 85% of Mississippi radio stations as members, the MAB represents the Mississippi broadcast industry in Washington and at the state and local levels.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.