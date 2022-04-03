Two people arrested after Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are in custody after a shooting in Gulfport Saturday morning.

The Gulfport Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton on three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of possession with intent. Police also arrested 45-year-old James Demetric Triplett on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Around 11:48 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 13000 block of Trailwood Drive in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a male juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where his status was listed as stable.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Triplett took a juvenile to confront another juvenile about a hat. During the confrontation, a fight broke out and several people fired guns, hitting two people along with a residence.

Triplett is held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond and Hamilton on a $775,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

