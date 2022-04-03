UPDATE: Pascagoula Police identify man found wandering in road

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities identified a man who was found wandering in the road Sunday morning.

According to a post from Pascagoula Police Department made Sunday morning, the man was found near Ingalls Avenue and 11th Street.

***UPDATE: This gentleman has been IDENTIFIED because of your shares! Thank you!*** FOUND PERSON: NEED HELP... Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Police said he is unable to verbalize his personal information. Shortly before 11am, they updated their post to say that he had been identified.

