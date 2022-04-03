St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, WALA reports.

The Navarre, Florida, mother was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Marcus Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child. Sheriff Bob Johnson said he expects murder charges to be filed against Spanevelo.

The sheriff said Spanevelo has a connection to the property where Carli’s body was found, but he would not reveal what led them to search the barn.

Spanevelo is in jail in Tennessee where he was arrested on Saturday on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Johnson said Spanevelo has been uncooperative with investigators throughout the case, and he expects him to fight extradition.

The sheriff said Carli’s four-year-old daughter was found unharmed and is now in a safe environment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodric Rama Collins, 34, was arrested on felony charges of shoplifting and eluding authorities.
Police: Man stole thousands from D’iberville store, ran when confronted
A domestic dispute at a home in Waveland erupted in gunfire, and led to a police chase into Bay...
Pass Christian man charged with shooting step-father, leading police on chase
Mobile Home
Family loses home, money after tornado hits Jackson County
Amy Leigh Morrelli, 43, of Tibbie, Ala., was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled...
Woman arrested for trying to bring weed into George County jail, authorities say
Traffic cones are already pre-positioned along Highway 90. At the end of the week, they will be...
Biloxi leaders prepare for Spring Break weekend

Latest News

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.
Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw,...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Obamacare
President Biden signs executive order to eliminate “family glitch” and expand Affordable Care Act