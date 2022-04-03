Art In The Pass is back after two years

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Art in the Pass Festival is back in Pass Christian after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The event took place at Memorial Park. The two-day celebration featured works of art from artists around the country. Judy Callaway makes glass bird feeders. She made the trip all the way from Alabama. This is her first time attending the event.

“I love it. I loved the national anthem this morning and the music. It has been great,” Callaway said.

Each vendor donated a piece of art, which was placed in an auction to raise money for high school senior students. According to the chair of Art In The Pass Betty Sparkman, people were able to bid for the items in-person and online through their website.

“All the money that we make from the silent auction goes directly to scholarships for seniors who are interested in continuing art, seniors from all the high schools in Harrison and Hancock County,” Sparkman explained.

The scholarship winners are awarded based on an art competition. In 2019, the festival gave over $28,000 in scholarships and grants. Board member FJ Cutting said the student’s art pieces will be displayed at the festival Sunday.

“They submit pieces and then we have a jury, and they decide which ones get the scholarships and they will be announced tomorrow,” Cutting said.

Celebrate the Gulf Marine Education Festival, which had over 35 environmental exhibits, was also part of the celebration. Basin Coordinator for the Pascagoula, Coastal Streams, and Lower Pearl River Basins Coen Perrott was at the event educating kids on the importance of water.

“The kids will sometimes go out and educate their parents. I think it is a great thing. Our watershed model shows them how they are not supposed to litter, how they are not supposed to put fertilizer before a rainy event. They are supposed to do it after,” he said.

Eight-year-old Jude Witters was learning about ocean animals with members from The Mississippi Aquarium. He likes art just as much as he likes the ocean.

“Mainly the artwork, but this year there is a lot of new stuff, so I have not really decided which has been my favorite part,” Witters shared.

The festival will continue until 5 p.m. Sunday. Scholarship award winners will also be announced on the same day.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.