Alker and Estes sit atop leaderboard after round two of the Rapiscan Systems Classic

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - After the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic, two new names were atop the leaderboard.

Steven Alker out of New Zealand and Bob Estes out of Austin, Texas finished the day in the top two spots.

Alker jumped out to an early lead, and led by as many as four strokes.

He finished the day eleven under par and shot 62 on the day which is a tournament record for The Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Estes was right on his heels down the stretch.

He shot a ten under par for a total of 64 on the day.

They’ll both try and ride that momentum into the third and final round Sunday afternoon.

“You never know when you’re going to shoot 62 and it just came out today,” said Alker.” But definitely just feeling more comfortable like I did last year and just show some low scores, that’s what I’m trying to do out here.”

“It would mean a lot. I haven’t won a tournament since 2002 at the Kemper on the PGA Tour,” said Estes. “It would mean a lot. I’ve been through a lot, I’ve worked hard for the most part in my game, equipment, and training. I’m enjoying hitting more quality shots and putting better too.”

Round three gets underway Sunday.

The first tee time is at 8:50 a.m.

Alker and Estes will tee off just after 11 a.m.

