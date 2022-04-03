St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Alker and Estes sit atop leaderboard after round two of the Rapiscan Systems Classic

After the second round Steven Alder (-11) and Bob Estes (-10) have the top two spots.
After the second round Steven Alder (-11) and Bob Estes (-10) have the top two spots.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - After the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic, two new names were atop the leaderboard.

Steven Alker out of New Zealand and Bob Estes out of Austin, Texas finished the day in the top two spots.

Alker jumped out to an early lead, and led by as many as four strokes.

He finished the day eleven under par and shot 62 on the day which is a tournament record for The Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Estes was right on his heels down the stretch.

He shot a ten under par for a total of 64 on the day.

They’ll both try and ride that momentum into the third and final round Sunday afternoon.

“You never know when you’re going to shoot 62 and it just came out today,” said Alker.” But definitely just feeling more comfortable like I did last year and just show some low scores, that’s what I’m trying to do out here.”

“It would mean a lot. I haven’t won a tournament since 2002 at the Kemper on the PGA Tour,” said Estes. “It would mean a lot. I’ve been through a lot, I’ve worked hard for the most part in my game, equipment, and training. I’m enjoying hitting more quality shots and putting better too.”

Round three gets underway Sunday.

The first tee time is at 8:50 a.m.

Alker and Estes will tee off just after 11 a.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting
The Gulfport Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton, pictured...
Two people arrested after Gulfport shooting
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?
Joseph Dorsey, III is wanted for felony simple assault on a police officer and fleeing or...
Man wanted for injuring Pascagoula officer during getaway
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Padraig Harrington hits his approach shot on the 18th hole of Grand Bear
Harrington, Herron tied for lead after first round of Rapiscan Systems Classic
Harrington, Herron tied for lead after first round of Rapiscan Systems Classic
Harrington, Herron tied for lead after first round of Rapiscan Systems Classic
Fans cheer during the Villanova practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball...
Final four weekend in New Orleans is here
Grand Bear Golf Club in Saucier.
Sutherland says Grand Bear ‘in amazing condition’ ahead of Rapiscan Systems Classic