Rain chances decrease this afternoon

Hit or miss showers and storms possible this morning. Drier this afternoon.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
You may have heard some rumbles of thunder this morning! A few more hit or miss showers and storms are possible this morning, but it looks like the afternoon will be drier. We’re going to warm up into the upper 70s today, and more sunshine is expected this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by the sunrise. Sunday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances will increase on Monday, and it will be warm and humid. We’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Another storm system may bring a few showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening. However, we have a much better chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Unfortunately, there is another chance for some strong to severe storms. Details will become clearer the closer we get to Tuesday.

