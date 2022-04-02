St. Jude Dream Home
Moss Point hosts annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Helmets, ramps and race cars filled the streets in Moss Point Saturday.

Folks came out for the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby to challenge creativity and competition.

Kayla Broome came to the event to watch her daughter Lilly Jane compete since the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“Stuff like this just helps build community. It gives kids a fun thing to participate in. They learn teamwork and sportsmanship, so it’s great,” Broome said.

12-year-old Samuel Felts said it was his first time competing, and he couldn’t contain his anticipation leading up to the event.

“I was really excited about it. I was thinking last night if I could win or not. I’m happy to race these kids. It’s a good opportunity to have fun, learn racing and meet more kids,” Felts said.

Racers zoomed down ramps in their handmade engine-less cars while strategizing for success in different race groups.

11-year-old Jordan Chapman explained that the best way to get extra speed is to tilt your body toward the finish line.

“Lean forward and it will make it a little faster to go. At practice we’ve been test driving the cars to get a better feel for it,” Chapman said.

Racers also had special needs passengers called “super racers” to enjoy the ride.

“We really enjoy that part of it, they’ve been a hit. Inclusion is the word. It’s making its place everywhere and that’s what it needed to do,” Broome said.

Organizers said winners for Saturday’s race will move on to the World Championship in Ohio.

