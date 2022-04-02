Missing Louisiana woman’s vehicle found in Missouri

St. Jude Dream Home
By Johnathan Manning and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC/Gray News) - Ella Quiana Goodie’s vehicle has been found in Missouri, according to Louisiana State Police.

The search continues for Goodie though, State Trooper Derek Senegal said.

Goodie’s 2012 Audi Q5 was found in St. Joseph, Missouri, Senegal said.

Goodie, 32, a Lyft driver from Scott, has been missing since March 9.

Goodie was seen driving to Texas and back on Interstate 10, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said. On Thursday, March 10, the vehicle was spotted north of Dallas, according to Leger.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie, Leger said. Francisco was picked up in Missouri on an active warrant out of Rapides Parish for failure to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen.

Senegal asked anyone with information about Goodie’s whereabouts to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194 or Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

