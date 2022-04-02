Man wanted for injuring Pascagoula officer during getaway

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police need your help finding a man wanted for injuring one of their officers Friday after he was pulled over.

Joseph Dorsey, III is wanted for felony simple assault on a police officer and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

Police say Dorsey also has a long list of outstanding warrants for malicious mischief, stalking, reckless driving, and several other traffic offenses. Those warrants are the reason an officer was trying to apprehend Dorsey on Friday, April 1.

During the interaction with the officer, investigators say Dorsey ran over the officer’s foot causing injuries.

Dorsey is 6′4″ tall and weighs 240 lbs. He’s usually driving a gold Chrysler sedan with a MS Tag JGM 3492.

If you’ve seen Dorsey or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Pascagoula Police Dept. at 228-762-2211.

