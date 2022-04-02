St. Jude Dream Home
Long Beach shooting leaves one person dead, another in critical condition

What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

Long Beach Police were called to a home on St. Augustine Ave to investigate a dispute between two women. Police Chief Billy Seal said both women ended up suffering from gunshot wounds. One died from her injuries, and the other was in critical condition.

Long Beach Police are still investigating, and more details will be released at a later time.

