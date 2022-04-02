Lemoyne Baptist Church hosts Spring Festival

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Easter Bunny paid a visit to Lemoyne Baptist Church’s Spring Festival in Gulfport Saturday.

About 20 to 30 vendors from across the area lined the parking lot. The event included live music, dancing, painting, several games and a dunking booth.

Pastor Abe Hodges and his wife, Lindsay, say their church just wants to give back following the long pandemic.

“We’ve lost several folks that are connected to our church that have been just influential in our community, and it’s just been incredible to see God work through our medical professionals down here on the Gulf Coast and through our members as we continue to fight the good fight,” Pastor Hodges said.

Lemoyne Boulevard Baptist Church hosts Sunday School every Sunday morning at 9 followed by another service at 10.

