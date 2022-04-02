St. Jude Dream Home
Drivers line up hours early for free food giveaway at Handsboro church

The drive-thru began at 9:30 a.m., but organizer Jeffrey Hulum III said vehicles were lined up around 6:30.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Vehicles lined the streets in Gulfport Saturday morning for a free food giveaway First Missionary Baptist Church Handsboro.

Volunteers from surrounding communities, the church, local sororities, the Handsboro Civic Club and St. Stanislaus showed up to lend a hand. It was hosted by the local nonprofit, Extend a Hand Help a Friend.

People were invited to drive through and pick up free groceries on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The price of everything has went up, and anytime you can help and relieve the suffrage of a people in these communities, it goes far,” organizer Jeffrey Hulum III told WLOX.

The drive-thru began at 9:30 a.m., but Hulum said vehicles were lined up around 6:30.

“That shows the need that we have when it comes to giving out these fresh fruits and fresh produces to help the people that’s in need at this point in time,” he said. “That shows you that this is a vital resource that’s much needed in our area.”

The group fed more than 200 people with Saturday’s giveaway.

