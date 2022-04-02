St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Camp Iti Kana loses cabins, trees in Wednesday tornado

By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Iti Kana took a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado that swept through south Forrest County Wednesday night.

That camp, which belongs to the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi, had damage to several buildings.

More than 100 trees were also lost.

“We have a pavilion there and eight cabins that were destroyed,” said Becky Traweek, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi. “That was sad, we hate to see that. We love our tall pine trees and we’ve lost quite a few. It’s devastating to see that kind of destruction with trees down.”

No one was hurt during the storm, but the camp has been closed for now and all activities for April have been canceled.

“The cleanup will be a massive effort, and it will require professionals to go in and remove all that timber,” Traweek said. “We’ve got wonderful volunteers, that camp is dearly loved (and volunteers) want to help but we’re not ready for that for safety reasons.”

Traweek says volunteers will eventually be welcome to take part in the cleanup.

And she says campers will soon be able to enjoy the camp again.

“We always come back stronger and better, so campers get ready, we’re going to do our best to be back at camp as soon as possible,” she said.

Traweek also says some water lines were damaged and will have to be repaired.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Brandy Bazor, 38, is facing two felonies, two counts of failure to stop a motor vehicle and...
Sheriff: Woman took drugs while fleeing from deputies, hurt K9 while resisting arrest
On Thursday, just after 8 p.m., the Gautier Police Department received numerous reports of...
Gautier drive-by shooting leaves man injured, several homes damaged by gunfire
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network
A Gulfport man charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of his baby boy will spend the...
Gulfport man gets life in prison for killing 2-month-old son
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Moss Point hosts the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby
Moss Point hosts annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby
The event at Lemoyne Baptist Church included live music, dancing, painting, several games and a...
Lemoyne Baptist Church hosts Spring Festival
Joseph Dorsey, III is wanted for felony simple assault on a police officer and fleeing or...
Man wanted for injuring Pascagoula officer during getaway
The drive-thru began at 9:30 a.m., but organizer Jeffrey Hulum III said vehicles were lined up...
Drivers line up hours early for free food giveaway at Handsboro church
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Long Beach shooting leaves one person dead, another in critical condition