Friday’s Forecast

Beautiful weekend, isolated showers early Saturday
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
It has been a beautiful day across South Mississippi with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers, especially in the morning hours. Several models have most of the moisture staying offshore, but be prepared for that rain to shift a little farther north bringing us a chance for showers. By the afternoon, the rain chances diminish and the sunshine will return.

Sunday looks nice, warm and sunny. Monday, the clouds return and rain chances return by later in the day and last through Tuesday. We could see some storms on Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on it and bring you any updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

