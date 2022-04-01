Doggie donations keep North Woolmarket student council members busy

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School are pitching in to help community organizations and learn the true meaning of serving others.

Each week, items are being donated to the Harrison County Humane Society. It’s all been collected by the schools’ student council.

“We usually get around and pick up all the stuff in their buckets and what they donated to the Humane Society,” said Emerson Hanshew, a fifth grade student council member.

This isn’t your ordinary student council. Grades are important, but this group also focuses heavily on community service.

“We wanted them to understand that we are part of a bigger world,” said Jewel Hurst. “We wanted them to learn that they don’t have to solve the world’s problems; Sometimes the little stuff adds up.”

One little treat for the kids is they get to see the animals. It puts a face on what they need to donate.

“The kids and the whole community work together. We’ve had people donate things who don’t even have kids that go to school here,” Hurst added.

So far, they’ve donated more than 1,600 items to the Humane Society. They’ve also collected more than 5,000 donations for the Salvation Army.

“It feels good to be part of this group and I’m glad to help everybody,” Hanshew added.

