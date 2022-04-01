Crews ready the Coast Coliseum grounds for the return of CPR Fest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews are getting ready. CPR Fest takes center stage outside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Saturday. The rock-and-roll outdoor event returns to the coast after an eight-year hiatus.

“We are so excited because it’s been since 2014 since we got to host CPR Fest,” said Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Executive Director Matt McDonnell. “For years and years and years, it was a staple out here. So many younger people cut their teeth on their very first concert coming to see CPR Fest over the years.”

A popular then-local band also cut its teeth at CPR Fest. Now, 3 Doors Down is nationally known.

“They were launched right here on the front lawn of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum,” McDonnell laughed. “They’ll tell you, you can ask them. That’s where they got their start and their break to make it big.”

Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center leaders are expecting around 5,000 people to attend. Because it’s an outdoor event, that number could go up.

“One of the things we learned during the pandemic is that outdoor entertainment was really our salvation,” said McDonnell. “People were not reluctant to go to events if they were outdoors. They felt it was a lot safer. That was just a by-product of COVID, but we’ve been doing outdoor entertainment here for 29 years.”

Every weekend this month, the Coliseum has an event. Three out of the four weeks, events will be outdoors -- CPR Fest kicks it off.

“If you like this type of music, this is where you want to be,” McDonnell smiled. “The weather is going to be good. The temperatures will be really nice.”

CPR Fest will have bands playing on two stages Saturday. Gates open at 1:30. The show is slated to start at 2:30.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.