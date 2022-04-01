22-year-old battling muscular dystrophy dies one week after tornado ravaged home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maria Celeste Burke, a 22-year-old who was rushed to the hospital after an EF-3 tornado destroyed her home, has died, according to family members.

Burke was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding after the tornado struck. She was stabilized last Thursday. She passed one week later.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

Her parents say they were sitting on the couch when rain and wind pushed their home off its cinder blocks, crashing 20 feet away.

The tornado tossed Burke onto the floor, trapping her under furniture. She was helped out of her bedroom window by emergency responders.

Burke battled muscular dystrophy, complicating both her rescue and recovery.

Her parents have been staying with another daughter while they clean up and find a new place to live. They launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

