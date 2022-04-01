St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

22-year-old battling muscular dystrophy dies one week after tornado ravaged home

Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and...
Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and destroyed her home.(Family)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maria Celeste Burke, a 22-year-old who was rushed to the hospital after an EF-3 tornado destroyed her home, has died, according to family members.

Burke was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding after the tornado struck. She was stabilized last Thursday. She passed one week later.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

Her parents say they were sitting on the couch when rain and wind pushed their home off its cinder blocks, crashing 20 feet away.

The tornado tossed Burke onto the floor, trapping her under furniture. She was helped out of her bedroom window by emergency responders.

Burke battled muscular dystrophy, complicating both her rescue and recovery.

Her parents have been staying with another daughter while they clean up and find a new place to live. They launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Bazor, 38, is facing two felonies, two counts of failure to stop a motor vehicle and...
Sheriff: Woman took drugs while fleeing from deputies, hurt K9 while resisting arrest
On Thursday, just after 8 p.m., the Gautier Police Department received numerous reports of...
Gautier drive-by shooting leaves man injured, several homes damaged by gunfire
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network
A Gulfport man charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of his baby boy will spend the...
Gulfport man gets life in prison for killing 2-month-old son
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say

Latest News

Moss Point hosts the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby
Moss Point hosts annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby
The event at Lemoyne Baptist Church included live music, dancing, painting, several games and a...
Lemoyne Baptist Church hosts Spring Festival
Joseph Dorsey, III is wanted for felony simple assault on a police officer and fleeing or...
Man wanted for injuring Pascagoula officer during getaway
The drive-thru began at 9:30 a.m., but organizer Jeffrey Hulum III said vehicles were lined up...
Drivers line up hours early for free food giveaway at Handsboro church
What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Long Beach shooting leaves one person dead, another in critical condition