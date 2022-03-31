St. Jude Dream Home
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew water instead of lava

Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT
(CNN) -- While Earth’s volcanoes are spewing lava, scientists say Pluto had much cooler volcanic eruptions.

A new study reveals the dwarf planet has giant ice volcanoes that were active as recently as 100 to 200 million years ago.

The discovery was made during NASA’s New Horizons mission.

Researchers point to a region of Pluto largely made of bumpy water ice and filled with volcanic domes.

One volcano is similar in volume to one of Earth’s biggest volcanoes: Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

Still, researchers say the volcanoes on the frigid planet look nothing like what they have already seen in other parts of the solar system.

They believe when Pluto’s volcanoes erupted, a cold mixture of ice and water flowed out like toothpaste onto the planet’s surface.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

