St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild

A special birthday party was held for a Pittsburgh woman celebrating her 111th birthday. (Source: WTAE)
By Kelly Sasso
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) - A special birthday party was held in Pittsburgh for a woman who has surpassed the average life expectancy for an American woman by 33 years.

On Tuesday, Janet Wharton celebrated her 111th birthday, and her family helped with the celebration.

“This is awesome. I am honored to be here and speak on her behalf, and it’s just amazing she’s 111-years-old, the oldest in our family,” said Wharton’s granddaughter Cynthia Wilson.

Wharton is simply known as “Nanny” among her family members. She was born on March 29, 1911, in South Carolina and raised in Pittsburgh.

Wharton has also lived in New York, where she married Jimmy Vaughn and became a beautician. She also said she went to school for nursing and cared for others in that capacity a few days a week.

But her most significant legacy is her family, as not many people get to see this many future generations.

Wharton has one child, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

And her family said she’s about to have a great-great-grandchild – a baby boy who is expected to arrive in June.

Wharton has short-term memory recall issues, but she could go on and on about the older memories from her life, like her favorite vacation.

“That’s the most beautiful place you’ll ever go. If you ever get the chance to go to Hawaii,” Wharton said.

Her family said they feel blessed to celebrate another year with their “Nanny.”

“It’s surreal and overwhelming. I can’t believe it because she doesn’t look 111,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2022 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home on Fox Ridge Drive was destroyed by a possible tornado late Wednesday night in...
Damage reported after tornadoes touch down in Jackson County
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
A home in Pass Christian near Bayou Portage had its roof ripped off. The house was bought last...
Roof is ripped off of Pass home that’s still being renovated by new owners
On Thursday, just after 8 p.m., the Gautier Police Department received numerous reports of...
Gautier drive-by shooting leaves man injured, several homes damaged by gunfire
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
Psaki won’t confirm she’s leaving White House for MSNBC
FILE - In this May 28, 2019 photo, Mark D'Amico stands during his arraignment on charges...
Man in GoFundMe scam gets 27-month federal prison sentence
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges