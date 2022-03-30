Very windy today. Severe weather possible tonight.

St. Jude Dream Home
Very windy today. Severe storms possible this evening.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The wind this afternoon will be very strong from the south. Gusts up to 55 MPH are possible, and this could cause traveling to be difficult. We will be under a High Wind Warning through the early evening. Sand may be blowing around on Highway 90, too. You’ll want to secure any loose items around your home. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect, and tides will be around 1-2 feet higher than normal. Most of the afternoon will be humid and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

A line of showers and storms will move into South Mississippi between 7 PM and midnight. These storms could be severe with very strong wind gusts of 60-80 MPH. A few tornadoes will be possible within this line. The hail and flooding risk are lower, but not zero. Many places will pick up 0.5-1.5″ of rain. Most of the rain will be gone by early Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be much calmer and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will likely return by Saturday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

