St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon Blackstock.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kelly Clarkson is no more, at least not legally speaking.

The singer and television personality changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

That change turns her middle name into her last name, and she no longer has a middle name.

The 39-year-old says the decision stemmed from her recent divorce with Brandon Blackstock, although she was born with the last name Clarkson.

The original “American Idol” winner plans to keep the name Clarkson for her professional life since she’s used it for so long.

But in the eyes of the law, she’s now Kelly Brianne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home on Fox Ridge Drive was destroyed by a possible tornado late Wednesday night in...
Damage reported after tornadoes touch down in Jackson County
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
A home in Pass Christian near Bayou Portage had its roof ripped off. The house was bought last...
Roof is ripped off of Pass home that’s still being renovated by new owners
On Thursday, just after 8 p.m., the Gautier Police Department received numerous reports of...
Gautier drive-by shooting leaves man injured, several homes damaged by gunfire
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
Psaki won’t confirm she’s leaving White House for MSNBC
FILE - In this May 28, 2019 photo, Mark D'Amico stands during his arraignment on charges...
Man in GoFundMe scam gets 27-month federal prison sentence
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges