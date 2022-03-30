School bond does not pass for Bay-Waveland schools

BAY ST. LOUIS/WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents who live in the Bay-Waveland School District took to the polls Tuesday to vote on a $37.9 million school bond.

Roughly an hour after the polls closed, WLOX News learned the referendum did not pass, with roughly 66% of voters choosing against the school bond in the unofficial results.

