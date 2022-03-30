St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement

New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins runs around Carolina Panthers wide receiver...
New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins runs around Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two-time Super Bowl-winning safety Malcolm Jenkins is retiring, the Saints announced Wednesday (March 30).

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins

“Grateful after 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end,” Jenkins later tweeted. “I’m just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field may be over, but I’ll never stop fighting for the people.”

“I’m proud to say that I had the opportunity to coach Malcolm and congratulate him on an excellent career,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said in a statement posted on the team’s website.

Jenkins, 34, played 13 seasons with the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, winning a Super Bowl championship with each team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This week, 136 low-income Mississippi households received a one-time payment of $1000 in...
Households receiving TANF receive additional $1,000 pandemic emergency payments
Richard McGuire, 44, is facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized a gas station,...
Suspect now facing charges after canine officer shot during pursuit
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
36-year-old Tony M. Howard is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Man convicted in 2008 murder charged with shooting at Moss Point police
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death

Latest News

Winston was 5-2 as a starter for the Saints before getting injured. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Winston not phased by the Saints pursuing Deshaun Watson
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) dances while doing calisthenics during...
Report: OL Terron Armstead leaving Saints; signing with Miami
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passes against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Who Dats react to Jameis Winston returning as Saints’ starting quarterback
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston