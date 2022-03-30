Residents divided over ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A public meeting was held Tuesday in Gulfport to give people the opportunity to learn more about a proposed construction project and voice their opinions on it.

The City of Gulfport hosted the open house to discuss the proposed construction of a new road by Isaiah Fredericks Community Center. The project, which is being called “Interconnecting Gulfport,” would extend the west end of Airport Road to Daniel Boulevard with an I-10 overpass.

Mayor Billy Hewes believes the new road will ease traffic congestion in the area. According to Hewes, there are a lot of people who complain about traffic flow coming out of Gulfport Premium Outlets during holiday season and weekends.

“It can be a really great opportunity for our city to connect different parts of the community, north and south. The time has come,” said Hewes.

However, many residents who live in that area are not on board with the project. Kenneth Taylor lives in Forest Heights and attends Forest Heights Baptist Church. He thinks it will cause more flooding in the area.

“This is not going to benefit us because we have a problem with flooding,” he explained. “It has flooded out our church. We had to get new things and everything else. It is unfortunate. Our church has flooded three other times.”

Louie Miller, the state director of the Sierra Club, is also against the new construction, saying it’s too close to wetland properties.

“Why are we over here developing a bunch of wetlands that are only going to exacerbate flooding in the African-American communities of Forest Heights and North Gulfport?” questioned Miller.

The mayor, however, said public safety is his number one priority.

“Our message to the engineers is that you need to minimize any impact to wetlands,” said Hewes. “At the same time, make sure we do not make flooding issues worst. In fact, our goal is to make things better.”

Neel Schaffer engineer Steve Twedt was at the meeting and attempted to explain how the road will be safe.

“We are not trying to solve any flooding or drainage issues downstream. What we are trying to do is make sure this project does not contribute to it or make it worse,” said Twedt.

Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines has also expressed her concerns about the project, saying she wants an Environmental Impact Study Statement (EIC) to determine whether it is safe before the project is started. An EIC is an in-depth study conducted by federal agencies and third-party contractors.

Noting how any increased risk of flooding would impact the people in her district, Holmes-Hines said she will continue to push against this project if it moves forward.

“I have one senior that her flood insurance is $4,000 on a fixed income. She cannot afford that,” Holmes-Hines said.

The councilwoman instead presented her own proposed alternatives to the city in an effort to find a resolution, but said it appears as if it was not even taken into consideration.

“This is what they are presenting tonight so I guess they did not consider it, but they may have to because, one thing about it, we are not going to stop. We are going to fight these roads,” she stated.

The mayor has said he hopes movement on this project will begin in the coming months.

