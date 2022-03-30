One person arrested after Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was arrested after a Tuesday shooting.

Devin Platts, 18, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

Just after 5 p.m., Gulfport police officers responded to the 2200 block of 22nd Street to the report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police said Platts got into a fight with a family member and shot a gun, which hit the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

