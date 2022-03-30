St. Jude Dream Home
Moss Point canine officer home resting after being shot during pursuit

Moss Point Police K9 officer Buddy was shot while pursuing a man suspected of commercial...
Moss Point Police K9 officer Buddy was shot while pursuing a man suspected of commercial burglary at a gas station on Highway 63, said police.(Moss Point Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A canine officer that was shot while pursuing a suspect Tuesday is on the mend as he walked out of the clinic Wednesday evening.

According to the Moss Point Police Department, K9 officer Buddy will be home resting for at least four weeks, at which point he will be evaluated by his veterinarian on when he can return to duty.

K9 Buddy walked out the clinic this evening with his handler, Ofc. Robbie O’Bryant, headed home for some much deserved...

Posted by Moss Point Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Buddy was released to apprehend a suspect while officers were responding to a burglary alarm at the Shell station on Highway 63 near I-10. Officers searched the area for the suspect, who was located behind another business but fled on foot when officers approached him.

The suspect fled over a privacy fence, and Buddy continued the pursuit over the fence and into a wooded area.

Shortly after Buddy and McGuire entered the wooded area, officers heard gunshots. Buddy then came out of the woods and collapsed on the ground in front of his handler. Buddy was quickly rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic in Mobile where he underwent emergency surgery for the bullet wound to his chest.

Suspect now facing charges after canine officer shot during pursuit

The suspect, Richard J. McGuire, 44, is now charged with commercial burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and injuring a public service animal.

Richard McGuire, 44, is facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized a gas station,...
Richard McGuire, 44, is facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized a gas station, then shot a Moss Point canine officer during a pursuit early Tuesday morning.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Municipal Judge Keith Miller set a bond for McGuire of $30,000 for the commercial burglary charge, $20,000 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and $30,000 for injuring a public service animal. McGuire was then booked into Jackson County jail.

