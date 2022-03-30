Military working dogs helping to keep Keesler Air Force Base safe

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base is showing off their military working dogs.

A showcase was held Tuesday on base to highlight the talents of two of KAFB’s military working dogs, Victor and Gamma. Victor, a Belgian Malinois, was certified in 2018; Gamma is a German shepherd that was certified in 2016.

The MWDs are trained for jobs like tracking, explosives detection, patrol, search and rescue, and attack.

The Second Air Force is responsible for conducting basic military and technical training for Air Force enlisted members and support officers. They train over 250 working military dogs a year for the U.S. government at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

The MWDs are trained for jobs like tracking, explosives detection, patrol, search and rescue, and attack. (WLOX)

Victor and Gamma are assigned to the 81st Security Forces Squadron at Keesler AFB. The training of Victor and Gamma has been under TSgt. Eric Formolo, who recently returned to the Biloxi base to oversee the MWD training program there.

“I have been in the military for 13 years. Of those 13 years, I have been in the MWD program for 10 years. I started off my K9 career at Maxwell AFB where I was paired with MWD Rocky (explosive detection). In 2014, Rocky and I deployed in to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Shortly after our deployment I received orders to Keesler AFB. At Keelser AFB I worked 2 explosive detector dogs named Zeno and Bak. In 2017 I left Keesler to become an instructor at the 341st Military Working Dog School. For the last 4 years I had acted as an instructor/instructor supervisor at the Department of Defense Military Working Dog Handlers Course. I have recently transferred back to Keesler AFB and I have assumed the role of NCOIC of the Military Working Dog Section (Kennel Master). Over the years of K9 I have conducted numerous TDYs working alongside the United States Secret Service protecting the President, Vice President, First Lady, Foreign Leaders, The Pope, and multiple other high ranking government officials,” reads Formolo’s bio.

MWD Victor is certified as a Patrol/Substance Detection Dog and has had four different handlers, including Ssgt. Ryan M. Wood.

“I’ve been in the military for 4.5 years, but have only been a Military Working Dog Handler since June 2021. Although this job is new to me, I’ve learned so much already and had plenty of fun experiences. The dogs work very hard for their handlers and the bond they create is unmatched. The dogs are a valuable asset to the base and are helpful tools to make sure we protect the students on base. This is a drug-heavy area and it’s important that we are detecting it at the gates before it gets onto base to ensure the protection of base personnel,” reads Wood’s bio.

MWD Gamma is certified as Patrol Detector Dog and has deployed three times with three different handlers, including SrA. Anthony L. Seretis.

“I have been in the military for 5.5 years, and have been a Military Working Dog Handler for 3 years. My first assignment as a handler was Langley AFB, in Virginia where I was assigned to MWD Cindy, who was an explosive detection dog. Together, Cindy and I deployed to Al Udied Air Base in 2019 where we were supposed to spend 6 months but because of COVID-19 we ended up staying there for 10 months. Because of that deployment, my bond with Cindy really strengthened and she taught me the basics of being an MWD handler. Although I’ve worked two other dogs now, I still love Cindy just as much as I did when we worked together. Shortly after, I PCS’d to Incirlik, Turkey as a handler and was assigned to MWD Bosco, another explosive detection dog. We spent the year supporting the base and their mission. My follow on was to Keesler AFB, where I got assigned to MWD Gamma, my third explosive detector dog. Gamma is the oldest dog I have worked with, and it has come with many challenges and rewards. Being his fourth handler is a privilege to me, and he still teaches me things about being a handler every day. In this job, the training never stops and although Gamma is almost 8 years old, he still puts in 100%. This job is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” reads the bio of Seretis.

The 81st Security Forces Squadron falls under the 81st Mission Support Group. Working with a team of more than 1,600 personnel, the Mission Support Group provides administrative, personnel, civil engineering, transportation, morale and welfare, recreational, communications, supply, base security, and contracting services to an estimated 75,000 people who use base facilities and resources with a vision of delivering support excellence to enable Keesler’s mission and quality of life.

The 81st Security Forces Squadron is responsible for providing law enforcement, investigative, and force protection support for the installation and its three geographically separated family housing areas. Additionally, the 81st Security Forces Squadron provides mission-ready security forces defenders to fulfill combatant commander wartime taskings.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.