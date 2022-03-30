St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Men who take a popular diabetes drug are 40% more likely to conceive a child with birth defects, according to a study.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It showed that men who used metformin in the three-month period before they conceived a child had a 40% higher risk of birth defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.

The study observed only children who were born to women younger than 35 and men younger than 40, and babies born to women with diabetes were excluded.

The researchers considered men exposed to metformin if they filled a prescription for it in the three months before conception, which is how long it takes the fertilizing sperm to fully mature.

Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
A mobile home on Fox Ridge Drive was destroyed by a possible tornado late Wednesday night in...
Damage reported after tornadoes touch down in Jackson County
Severe weather risk
FIRST ALERT: when strong to severe storms could impact South Mississippi
This week, 136 low-income Mississippi households received a one-time payment of $1000 in...
Households receiving TANF receive additional $1,000 pandemic emergency payments
Richard McGuire, 44, is facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized a gas station,...
Suspect now facing charges after canine officer shot during pursuit

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard
Senate gaming chair Sen. David Blount is raising concerns over the Governor's reappointment of...
Senate leadership raises concerns over Gaming Commission Chairman appointment
First equal pay bill passed in the Mississippi legislature
First equal pay bill passed in the Mississippi legislature