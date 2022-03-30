Alert Day Wednesday’s Forecast

Windy weather all day today. A high wind warning is in effect today for South Mississippi. Sustained winds from the south will be 25 to 45 mph with gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible. Secure outdoor items. And be careful while driving, especially over elevated surfaces like bridges. Isolated power outages could be possible at times today just because it’s a windy day. Then, intense, possibly damaging, thunderstorms will arrive into South Mississippi tonight between 6 PM and 2 AM. If thunderstorms become intense, they may be capable of producing damaging gusts (some over 70 miles per hour) and tornadoes (some strong, EF2+). Stay weather aware! Make sure you review your safety plans and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

