Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Morning fog will be possible again today. Plan on another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east today. The wind flow between those two systems may cause breezy conditions by this afternoon from the south and southeast at 10 to 10 miles per hour. Rain chances should be slim to none today, tonight, and tomorrow morning. Wednesday will be a rather windy day with sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and some gusts over 40 miles per hour at times. Tomorrow afternoon is when to expect some hit-or-miss thunderstorms to develop across parts of South Mississippi. While the afternoon thunderstorms may hit some and miss others, almost everyone will likely see impacts tomorrow evening and tomorrow night when a possible line of thunderstorms moves in from Louisiana at some point between sunset and midnight. Stormy conditions Wednesday evening and Wednesday night may allow for damaging gusts, large hail, and tornadoes. The should come to an end between midnight Wednesday night and sunrise Thursday morning. Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Another system brings rain showers for Saturday. But it becomes dry again Sunday and next Monday.

