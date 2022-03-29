St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Taysom Hill moving back to tight end for the Saints

Taysom Hill has split time at quarterback and other positions while in New Orleans. (AP...
Taysom Hill has split time at quarterback and other positions while in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill’s foray into being a full-time quarterback appears to be over in New Orleans.

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked at the NFL Owners’ Meetings what Hill’s role will be in 2022.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allens peaks to reporters during a coaches press...
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allens peaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)

“I think the role for Taysom is going be a lot more of the F-tight end, move-tight end type of role. I think that’s the direction we need to move with him. Because I think he can be one of the better players in the league at that role. I don’t like having Taysom, If Jameis is out there playing quarterback, I don’t like Taysom standing next to me on the sideline,” Allen said.

Hill is currently recovering from a Lisfranc injury. His timetable for a return hasn’t been revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Severe weather risk
FIRST ALERT: when strong to severe storms could impact South Mississippi
This week, 136 low-income Mississippi households received a one-time payment of $1000 in...
Households receiving TANF receive additional $1,000 pandemic emergency payments
Richard McGuire, 44, is facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized a gas station,...
Suspect now facing charges after canine officer shot during pursuit
Scan this QR code to get our free WLOX First Alert Weather app.
WATCH LIVE: WLOX First Alert Severe Weather Coverage