Southern Miss Sweeps Conference USA Baseball Weekly Awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss junior first baseman Christopher Sargent and sophomore right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep earned Conference USA Hitter and Pitcher of the Week honors, respectively, in an announcement by the league office Monday.

Sargent, who was also named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, hit .600 during a 4-0 week for the Golden Eagles, going 12-for-20 with nine run, three doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI. He also enjoyed a 1.500 slugging percentage and homered in all four games to now lead the team in both homers (8) and RBI (25).

After going 2-for-5 at New Orleans to open the week with a double and a three-run homer, Sargent then went 10-for-15 in the WKU series, homering in all three games to now give him seven in his two-year career against the Hilltoppers.

Sargent opened the series with a 2-for-5 performance with a two-run homer, before going 5-for-6 with two doubles, two homers and six RBI in the middle game. He finished the weekend with a 3-for-4 day that included a three-run home run.

He was the first Golden Eagle to have a two-homer game since Reed Trimble notched two against Ole Miss on June 7, 2021. He also successfully fielded all 38 chances.

Waldrep picked up his first complete game - of seven innings - in an 11-0 Sunday victory over WKU. He limited the Hilltoppers to just three base runners, on a pair of double and a single, to go along with a career-best 13 strikeouts. It was his third double-digit strikeout performance of the year.

The right-handed hurler did not allow a walk to earn the victory and improve to 2-1. He is the first Golden Eagle to register 13 strikeouts since Tanner Hall did it earlier this month against Mississippi State in Pearl.

Waldrep retired eight straight batters at one point and then nine in a row later in the contest. He threw 91 pitches with 64 strikeouts. It was the second complete-game shutout for the Golden Eagles this season.

This is the first weekly award for both individuals and second this season for a Golden Eagle Pitcher of the Week.

Southern Miss swept the honors for the first time since Luke Reynolds (Hitter) and Nick Sandlin (Pitcher) won both awards on Feb. 19, 2018.

Southern Miss, who is tied for the league lead at 5-1, returns to action this weekend to face C-USA co-leader Louisiana Tech. The series starts with a 6 p.m., contest Friday at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

