President Joe Biden to sign anti-lynching bill named after Emmett Till

Nearly 70 years after Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Mississippi Delta, President Joe Biden is set to sign an anti-lynching bill that bears the teenager’s name on Tuesday.(None)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 70 years after Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Mississippi Delta, President Joe Biden is set to sign an anti-lynching bill that bears the teenager’s name on Tuesday.

Congress passed the bill earlier this month.

It will make lynching a federal hate crime with a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The president and the vice president are expected to deliver remarks on the legislation during Tuesday’s signing

Till was a 14-year-old from Chicago visiting family here in Mississippi back in 1955 when he was murdered by a group of white men for allegedly flirting with a white woman at a store north of Greenwood.

A full copy of the bill can be read here.

