Police: Moss Point man shoots at police vehicle after leaving prison for 2008 shooting

36-year-old Tony M. Howard is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted...
36-year-old Tony M. Howard is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.(Jackson County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested Tuesday morning after shooting at a police vehicle, authorities said.

36-year-old Tony M. Howard is being held on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the area of Macphelah Road and Frederick Street. Callers said the suspect, later identified as Howard, was walking around firing a handgun into the air.

As the first officer arrived at the scene, police said he came under gunfire, with shoots hitting the driver’s door of the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The officer radioed other officers on the situation and turned his patrol car around to face the suspect. The initial officer as well as other responding officers were able to command Howard to drop his weapon and lay on the ground. Police said Howard complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Howard is currently held at the Jackson County jail without bond. Howard was recently released from prison after being sentenced to serve 20 years for the 2008 murder of Lorenzo Nettles.

