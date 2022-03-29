Jazz Fest 2022 cubes released: See set times, stages for your favorite acts

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After two years, Jazz Fest fans can finally start mapping out their festival plans, including which stages to stakeout for their favorite acts.

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival officially released the 2022 schedule “cubes” for the first event since 2019. Festival producers rolled out the complete daily lineups on Tuesday, during a press conference.

So, where will you need to set up chairs first? Find “the cubes” on the fest’s official website here.

Opening day of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is set for April 29. Both of the event’s weekends will run April 29 – May 1 and May 5 – 8 at the Fair Grounds.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson and Erykah Badu headline this year’s event.

Shortly after the press conference, Foo Fighters announced the cancellation of their upcoming Jazz Fest headlining performance after the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The band made the announcement on Twitter just moments after the Jazz Fest cubes were released.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the tweet reads. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform on May 1. Jazz Fest organizers have not issued a comment at this time.

Many of the big names in this year’s lineup were already signed on to perform in 2021 before the rise in COVID-19 cases canceled the event.

Earlier this month, festival organizers announced via Twitter that, “in accordance with current local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements to attend Jazz Fest 2022.”

Festival director Quint Davis also announced that a Sony Pictures-produced documentary about the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will release this May. The film, called “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” weaves together live performances and interviews from the festival’s 50th anniversary along with archival footage.

The film features artists like Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, Tank & the Bangas and Irma Thomas among others.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to host the first-ever October Jazz Fest in 2021 were unsuccessful after the Delta variant surge forced organizers to cancel the festival.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.

For the latest updates, please follow the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival social channels and the website at nojazzfest.com.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.